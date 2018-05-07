WhatsApp Business app will be soon available for iOS users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced the WhatsApp Business app back in September last year. And later in January this year, WhatsApp finally launched the WhatsApp Business app for small businesses. However, the WhatsApp Business app is currently only available for Android users, but, according to a latest report, it will soon be available for iOS users as well.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started working on WhatsApp Business app for iOS since past few weeks. And, as the app is currently under development, there aren’t a lot many features available right now that are present on WhatsApp Business for Android.

However, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature called ‘Greeting Message’. With this feature, businesses can automatically send a customized greeting message to the customers when they message for the first time, or can send a message after 14 days of inactivity.

Having said that, the WhatsApp Business app for iOS will come along with all the features that are available on the main app for regular users. Right now, there’s no word from WhatsApp on when it will roll-out the WhatsApp Business app for iOS users, but, considering that WhatsApp started working on this app only since past few weeks, it could take a couple of months before it hits the App Store.

For those of you who own small businesses and have Android smartphone, you can download the WhatsApp Business app by heading over to the link below. You can also click here to know more about the WhatsApp Business app.

Download Link: WhatsApp Business for Android