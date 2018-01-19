We have been hearing of WhatsApp Business app since August last year, and later in September, the Facebook-owned company finally announced the WhatsApp Business app for small and medium businesses. The app was already available for download, but only through the beta program for select testers, however, the company has now finally launched the WhatsApp Business app and it’s available to download for everyone.

As the name suggests, the WhatsApp Business app is developed especially for small businesses to help them keep in touch with their customers more easily and efficiently.

With the WhatsApp Business app, businesses can provide their information like working hours, address, and, links to their social media profiles or official website. This information is visible to the customers when they open any business profile.

Furthermore, the WhatsApp Business app also comes with features like Quick Replies that let you save and reuse frequently sent messages to save time. The app also comes with auto-responder called Away Messages that can be sent automatically to your customers when you are unavailable.

Apart from that, this app also comes with Messaging Statistics that show you the total number of messages sent, delivered, read and received.

More importantly, the WhatsApp Business app also features account types like Verified, Confirmed and Business Account to let the customers how authentic a certain business is. That said, WhatsApp Business is also accessible through WhatsApp Web, and, for those unaware, it is actually a standalone app which means you can have both regular WhatsApp as well as WhatsApp Business on the same phone.

“Over 80% of small businesses in India and Brazil say WhatsApp helps them both communicate with customers and grow their business today. And WhatsApp Business will make it easier for people to connect with them, and vice versa, in a fast and simple way.” said WhatsApp in a blog post.

Well, while the WhatsApp Business app is finally launched, it’s available only on Android, however, we expect it to be available on iOS soon. Besides, the app is also currently available in select countries like Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., but, WhatsApp has said that it will be rolled out around the world in coming weeks – including India.

You can click here to know more about WhatsApp Business app.

Download Link: WhatsApp Business on Android