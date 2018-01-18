Motorola announces 50 Moto Hubs in New Delhi to expand its offline presence

Back in August last year, Motorola announced the launch of Moto Hub to strengthen its offline presence in India, and since then, this Lenovo-owned company has opened Moto Hubs across various cities of the country – including Delhi-NCR. Now today, Motorola has announced 50 more Moto Hubs in the country’s capital to further expand its offline presence.

Motorola has announced the launch of 50 Moto Hubs at various places of New Delhi. This includes places like Connaught Place, Janakpuri District Centre, Kalkaji, Lajpat Nagar, and, Nehru Place Market. However, Motorola isn’t stopping here and has said that they plan to open 1000 more Moto Hubs across top 100 cities of the country.

Last month, Motorola teamed up with Poorvika Mobiles to open over 250 Moto Hubs in 43 cities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry. Besides, the company also partnered with BigC and Lot Mobiles to bring Moto Hubs in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Offering premium customer experiences is a pillar of our strategy. More than two-thirds of the smartphone customers make their purchase at retail, however, while there is access; experience has been a pain point for most of the buyers. Moto Hub addresses this need of customers by offering a platform to interact, engage and purchase. Encouraged by the customer response, we have accelerated the retail expansion significantly to ensure that we are present where our customers want us to be.” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

Well, for those unaware, the Moto Hub stores are similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Homes where you can get a hands-on experience of the product before buying it – even the ones that are sold exclusively online. You can buy smartphones like Moto X4 and Moto Mods from these Moto Hubs, and, can also buy accessories like earphones and covers.

As Motorola continues expanding its offline footprint through Moto Hubs, more and more people in the country will be able to check out the product they want to buy before spending their money. It probably looks like the competition amongst smartphone brands is going to switch back to offline market again.