Motorola opens its first ever Moto Hub in Hyderabad

Yesterday, Lenovo owned Motorola opened its first Moto Hub in Chennai, and, also announced its partnership with Poorvika Mobiles to open over 250 Moto Hubs in 43 cities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Pondicherry. Now today, Motorola has opened its first Moto Hub in Hyderabad while also announcing its partnership with BigC and Lot Mobiles.

Say hello to the newest #MotoHub! We’ve partnered with BigC and Lot Mobiles to bring to you the Moto Hub experience across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Head there and check out the entire range of Motorola smartphones and accessories. pic.twitter.com/qAGwMnV8dt — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 20, 2017

Motorola has partnered with BigC and Lot Mobiles to bring Moto Hubs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Together with BigC and Lot Mobiles, Motorola plans to open Moto Hubs in over 185 BigC Stores and 140 Lot Mobiles stores across 55 cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vandanalu Hyderabad! Truly loved the warm welcome. I’m here with my team at the newly opened #Motohub, the first in your city, to give you all the exciting experience of the entire range of @motorolaindia smartphones. Here’s to more promising times with @BigCMobileIndia . pic.twitter.com/Uqr9Ce8Yje — Sudhin Mathur (@mathursudhin) December 20, 2017

“Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely, and we have received an overwhelming response to Moto Hubs across the country. With the launch of first ever Moto Hub in partnership with BigC, we aim to provide access to Motorola’s premium product experience to the people of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. We are further partnering with Lot Mobiles to give the people of Hyderabad a seamless experience of the entire product portfolio of Motorola products.” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

Well, for those unaware, Moto Hubs are similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Home where you can get a hands-on experience of Motorola products launched in India. And, if you want, you can also instantly buy those products right from Moto Hubs – be it a smartphone, a Moto Mod, or an accessory.

Also, apart from opening Moto Hubs in South India by partnering with Poorvika Mobiles, BigC and Lot Mobiles, Motorola also has six Moto Hubs in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai that it has opened without any partnership. These were opened back in August this year.

We expect Motorola to open Moto Hubs across more states of the country to further strengthen its offline presence.