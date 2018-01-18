Latest OTA update brings in features like Face Unlock and more to Honor View 10

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand Honor, which is a subsidiary of Huawei, launched its flagship Honor View 10 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹29,999. The Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo on boot, and now, the company is rolling out an OTA update that brings in features like Face Unlock and more to this 2018 Honor flagship.

Honor has started rolling out an OTA update that brings in features like face unlock, intelligent lockscreen notifications, and, intelligent display orientation. Let’s talk about the Face Unlock feature first. The Face Unlock on Honor View 10 makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that the phone is only unlocked when your eyes are open. If the phone is pointed towards your face when your eyes are closed, it won’t unlock.

Furthermore, the update also brings in intelligent lockscreen notifications which means when there’s a new notification and you pick up the phone, it will recognize your face and let you check the notification on the lockscreen without unlocking the phone or opening the app.

Besides, whenever you are reading something, the phone will detect that your eyes are open, and when they are closed, the screen will be turned off. This is certainly useful for those who doze-off while reading something on their smartphones.

Apart from this, the latest update also introduces intelligent display orientation which automatically rotates the screen based on your positioning. That said, other features introduced in this update include Changeable Background, AI Motion Detection, Super-Resolution Imaging, and, AI Zoom.

Like we already said, this update has already started rolling out, and, will reach all the Honor View 10 units by January 24.

Honor View 10 Specifications