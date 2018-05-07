Panasonic P95 with 5-inch display, Snapdragon 210 SoC and Face Unlock launched in India

Last month, Japanese technology brand Panasonic launched the Panasonic Eluga I7 smartphone in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 4000 mAh battery with a price tag of ₹6499. Now today, the company has launched an entry-level smartphone in India dubbed Panasonic P95.

The Panasonic P95 is powered by Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and, we aren’t keeping our hopes high for Android Oreo update.

The Panasonic P95 sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Below the display are capacitive navigation keys, and, above it is the 5 MP selfie camera along with earpiece, proximity and ambient light sensor.

Moving on to the back, you get an 8 MP primary camera located in the top-left corner with LED flash below it. There also is a Panasonic logo at the back in the top-half portion, with the bottom half housing the speakers. Well, frankly speaking, this kind of speaker placement will result in muffled audio when placed with the screen facing up on a flat surface.

That said, the Panasonic P95 has 16 GB of internal storage, with external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. There’s no fingerprint scanner on the P95, but it does come with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

The Panasonic P95 comes in three colors – Gold, Blue, Dark Grey – and ships with a 2300 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Commenting on the launch of Panasonic P95, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, “The all new P95 is a combination of superior design and performance. Also, the price point at which it is available, we are confident that it will be a success with the millennials, without being heavy on their pockets.“

Panasonic P95 Specifications

1.3 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

Adreno 304 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Gold, Blue, Dark Grey Battery: 2300 mAh

Panasonic P95 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹4999

₹4999 Availability: To be available on Flipkart

Panasonic P95 Offers