Honor 10 to be reportedly priced at ₹32,999 in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 10 last month in China, and, is all set to launch it in India next week on May 15. The Honor 10 will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India, and is said to be priced around ₹35,000 in the country. However, a new report that has surfaced hints at a lower price of this smartphone in India.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian, the Honor 10 will be priced at ₹32,999 in India. However, it’s worth noting that the Honor 10 comes in two variants – 64 GB storage and 128 GB storage – and, there’s no information on whether this price tag of ₹32,999 belongs to the 64 GB variant or the 128 GB variant.

That said, according to an Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal, the Honor 10 will be priced at ₹30,000 or less in India. Again, there’s no word on whether this is the pricing of 64 GB variant or 128 GB variant. Well, considering all these reports, we believe that the 64 GB variant of the Honor 10 will be priced somewhere between ₹30,000 and ₹33,000, with the 128 GB variant priced at around ₹35,000.

Moreover, with the Honor 10, Honor will be going after the OnePlus 6 that’s going to launch in India on May 17, hence, we can expect Honor 10 to be priced lower than the OnePlus 6. We could hear more on this matter in the next couple of days.

Honor 10 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit)

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome with PDAF, Ultra Snapshot, Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome with PDAF, Ultra Snapshot, Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Grey

Black, Blue, Purple, Grey Battery: 3400 mAh with 5V/4.5A Fast Charging

What do you think should be the ideal price of the Honor 10 in India? Let us know in the comments down below.