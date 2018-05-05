Last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 10 at an event in China, and, it is already available for purchase in that country. While Honor didn’t reveal any details about the global availability of this smartphone at China launch, the company does have an event scheduled on May 15 in London where it is expected to launch the Honor 10. Well, irrespective of whether or not Honor launches the Honor 10 on May 15 in London, it will launch this smartphone on May 15 in India.

Earlier this week, Honor announced that it will launch the Honor 10 in India exclusively through Flipkart. Flipkart has also posted quite a few images on its site teasing the launch of Honor 10. And now, Flipkart has confirmed that the Honor 10 will be launched in India on May 15.

Flipkart revealed the India launch date of Honor 10 through its app by sharing a teaser image that we have attached above. It also says that the smartphone will be a Flipkart-exclusive product in India.

The Honor 10 comes in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant is priced at ¥2599 in China, whereas the 128 GB variant sells for ¥2999. Well, this translates to around ₹27,328 and ₹31,543 respectively according to the current exchange rates. The Honor 10 is said to be priced around the ₹35,000 mark in India, hence, we are expecting the company to launch only the 128 GB variant in the country.

With Honor 10, Honor aims to compete with OnePlus 6 that launches globally on May 16, with India launch slated for May 17. It will be interesting to see how much both these smartphones will be priced at in India.

Honor 10 Specifications