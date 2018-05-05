More than a week ago, Lenovo-owned Motorola rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto Z Play in India. And now, the company is rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto Z Play successor in India. Yes, we are talking about the Moto Z2 Play.

The Moto Z2 Play was launched in India last year in June with a price tag of ₹27,999 and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. And, Google released Android 8.0 Oreo in August. Well, after more than seven months from its release, Android 8.0 Oreo is finally being rolled out to Moto Z2 Play in India.

While Motorola is yet to officially announce the roll-out of Oreo for Moto Z2 Play in India, several Indian users have reportedly received the Oreo update on their Moto Z2 Play units. The update weighs around 1.1 GB in size and is rolled out over-the-air.

This Oreo update carries build number OPS27.76-12-25, and, also brings along Google’s Android security patch for the month of April that’s dated April 1, 2018.

That said, as this is an Oreo update, it brings in features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, Smart Text Selection, and more to the Moto Z2 Play. You can click here to check out the top features of Android 8.0 Oreo.

If you haven’t received the Oreo update on your Moto Z2 Play yet, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > About phone > Software updates menu.

Source 1, 2