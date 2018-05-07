Xiaomi Redmi S2 listed online with full specs, price and images ahead of launch

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi confirmed that it’s going to launch the Xiaomi Redmi S2 smartphone on May 10 at an event in China. Images and specifications of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone have previously leaked online so we already have a fair idea of what to expect from this smartphone. However, just three days ahead of its launch, the Redmi S2 has been listed online on AliExpress.com along with its full specs, price and images.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 seems to have uni-body metal construction, and, it looks very much similar to the Mi 6X that Xiaomi launched late last month. It has a tall display with rounded corners along with small bezels on the left and right side. The bottom bezel is empty, as there’s neither any Mi logo, nor any capacitive keys.

At the back, you have a dual camera setup that’s placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. You also have a fingerprint scanner at the center, and, also visible are the antenna lines at the top and bottom that extend all the way to the left and right side of the phone.

At the left side of the phone is the SIM and micro SD card slot, whereas on the right is the volume rocker and power button. The bottom of the phone is home to what looks like a USB Type-C port which is flanked by two grilles – one of which houses a speaker with the other housing primary microphone. And, as far as the 3.5 mm headphone jack is concerned, you will find it at the top of the phone.

Speaking about the specifications, according to the listing on AliExpress.com, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB of internal storage on board. However, previous rumors indicate that we should expect two more variants of the Redmi S2 – one with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, and the other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Redmi S2 runs MIUI 9 and has two cameras at the back – 12 MP (OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) – along with a single 16 MP camera on the front which is accompanied “Selfie Light”. The smartphone also comes with triple slot tray which accommodates two nano SIMs and a microSD card at the same time.

Lastly, the Redmi S2 is listed on AliExpress.com in three colors – Grey, Gold and Pink (or Rose Gold, as some say) – along with a 3080 mAh battery.

As far as the pricing goes, the AliExpress.com listing doesn’t reveal the exact pricing of the Redmi S2 and puts it between $159.99 (around ₹10,739) and $187.99 (₹12,618). But anyways, we will know everything there is to know about this smartphone three days later on May 10.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 403 ppi pixel density

5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with Selfie Light

16 MP with Selfie Light Internal Storage: 16/32/64 GB

16/32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Grey, Gold, Pink

Grey, Gold, Pink Battery: 3080 mAh with 5V/2A charging

