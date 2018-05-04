Xiaomi Redmi S2 confirmed to launch on May 10, here’s everything we know about it so far

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 has been making a buzz on the Internet since the past few weeks now. It has also been allegedly spotted at an official Mi Store in Czech Republic. While we do have an idea of the phone’s hardware and looks, what we didn’t know was when this smartphone would be launched, until now that is, as Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date of the Redmi S2.

Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi S2 in China next week on May 10. This announcement was made by the company through its official Weibo account where it posted an image (see above) showing a Chinese actor holding the Redmi S2. The image has also the launch date of the Redmi S2 written on it.

As you can see from the image above, the back of the Redmi S2 looks similar to the Mi 6X that Xiaomi launched in China last month. It has antenna lines at the top and bottom of the phone going all the way to left and right side, with a dual camera setup placed in vertical orientation in the top-left corner. There’s also a fingerprint scanner that’s placed in the center.

Talking about the front of the phone, a recently leaked image (see above) reveals an 18:9 display with small bezels at the left and right side of the phone, with top and bottom bezels being relatively larger.

As far as specs are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC and will come in three variants – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone will run MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo and will have dual camera setup at the back that’s a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. On the front, you will either get a 5 MP or a 16 MP camera.

Xiaomi is also said to launch this smartphone in India as an Android One device, which means the Indian variant will have stock Android and not the one covered with MIUI atop.

Having said that, apart from announcing the launch date of Redmi S2, Xiaomi has also said that the May 10 launch event will witness the announcement of the Redmi S series, and the Redmi S2 will be the first smartphone in that series.

There’s no word on the pricing of the Redmi S2, but either way, we don’t have to wait much as the launch is less than a week away now.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 625 RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution

5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode

12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode Front Camera: 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) / 16 MP

5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) / 16 MP Internal Storage: 16/32/64 GB

16/32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3080 mAh

