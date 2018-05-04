ASUS announces ZenFone Live L1, its first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone

Google announced Android Oreo (Go Edition) last year in December, and since then, we have seen a couple of smartphone companies launching their Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones. Well, Taiwan-based ASUS is the latest member to join this group with the launch of ASUS ZenFone Live L1 – its first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone.

For those unaware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is the lightweight version of Android developed especially for devices with low-end hardware. It also comes with special Google apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go and Files Go that are built to consume less RAM and storage of the device. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Having said that, the ASUS ZenFone Live L1 is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 1 GB RAM, however, there’s also another variant of the ZenFone Live L1 with 2 GB RAM that runs the standard version of Android 8.0 Oreo instead of Android Oreo (Go Edition).

That being said, the ASUS ZenFone Live L1 sports a 5.5-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. There’s also a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. While the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, it does support Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Furthermore, the ASUS ZenFone Live L1 has 16 GB of on-board storage, however, it comes with Triple-slot Tray that lets you insert two SIM cards and one microSD card at the same time in the phone.

The ZenFone Live L1 is offered in Midnight Black, Rose Pink, White and Blue colors, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

ASUS ZenFone Live L1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 1/2 GB (2 GB with non-Android Go variant)

1/2 GB (2 GB with non-Android Go variant) GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android Oreo (Go Edition) on 1 GB RAM variant, Android 8.0 Oreo on 2 GB RAM variant

Android Oreo (Go Edition) on 1 GB RAM variant, Android 8.0 Oreo on 2 GB RAM variant Display: 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView 18:9 Display

5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView 18:9 Display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Midnight Black, Rose Pink, White, Blue

Midnight Black, Rose Pink, White, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Live L1 Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be available in Indonesia. No word on availability in other markets.

