Airtel TV announces Free Hit, an interactive quiz-based game with cash prizes worth more than ₹2 Crores

Indian telecom operators have been busy raking in money in the name of ongoing IPL T20 cricket series by coming up with various data packs and offers. Earlier last month, telecom operator Reliance Jio announced its Jio Cricket Festival with new data packs, comedy show, games, as well as prizes worth crores. Now, Airtel TV, which is owned by Indian telecom operator Airtel, has announced ‘Airtel TV Free Hit’ – an interactive quiz-based game.

Airtel TV Free Hit is an interactive quiz-based game that can be played from within the Airtel TV app. There are two versions of this game – one is called Airtel TV Free Hit Live, and the other is simply called Airtel TV Free Hit.

Airtel TV Free Hit Live can be played every day at 7.30 pm before the T20 match starts. To play the game, users will have to log in to the Airtel TV app at 7.30 pm and then answer a total of 11 questions that are related to the match. Those who successfully answer all 11 of those questions get the winning amount.

That said, to avoid elimination, users are also offered ‘Lives’ that can get be used during the course of the match. That’s not it, by watching the existing match till the end, users can get more Lives that can be utilized in upcoming matches.

The other version of the game, which is the non-live version called Airtel TV Free Hit, can be played during the telecast of the match. It’s activated at the beginning of the every T20 match and requires users to predict the outcome of the match correctly. Upon giving correct answer, users will be awarded runs, and the ones who reach the target set at the beginning of the match will get the winning amount at the end of the match.

The total prize pool of cash is more than ₹2 Crores, and all that users have to do to win cash is install the Airtel TV app on their smartphone and register themselves. And if they have it already, make sure its updated to the latest version. Having said that, this game is currently only available for Android users, with no word on availability for iOS users.

Commenting on this announcement, Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel, said, “The idea behind these contests is to gamify the whole cricketing experience for our users while making it highly engaging. With this new, intuitive platform, we are offering everyone the chance to be a winner during this ongoing T-20 extravaganza. We invite our users to participate in this exciting contest and make their experience more rewarding.”

Download Link: Airtel TV for Android | Airtel TV for iOS