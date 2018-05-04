OnePlus 6 specs revealed through TENAA listing

The OnePlus 6 is going to be launched on May 16, and, the company until now has revealed quite a few details about this smartphone through forum posts and teasers on social media. The smartphone’s renders, live images and specifications too have leaked online which give us a pretty fair idea of what to expect from this 2018 OnePlus flagship. And now, less than two weeks from its launch, the OnePlus 6 has surfaced on TENAA’s website along with its specifications.

The OnePlus 6 has been listed on TENAA’s website with model number A6000. For those unaware, last year’s OnePlus 5 carried model number A5000, so the smartphone we are looking at on TENAA is indeed the OnePlus 6.

TENAA is China’s equivalent of USA’s FCC, and, to be able to sell a smartphone in China, a smartphone manufacturer has to get its smartphone TENAA certified. While TENAA listings often have a smartphone’s image, the listing of OnePlus 6 doesn’t seem to have one. However, it does have the specifications listed, and, these specifications can be considered final.

According to the TENAA listing, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a 2.45 GHz processor which is actually the Snapdragon 845.

The phone has 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB of storage on board. However, it’s safe to say that there will be other variants as well that will have 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Having said that, the photography department is handled by dual cameras at the back (16 MP + 20 MP), along with a single snapper (16 MP) on the front.

The OnePlus 6 is running Android 8.1 Oreo and has 3300 mAh battery under the hood which is exactly the same that what we get on OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Well, like we already said, these specifications can be considered final, and it’s very unlikely that we will see anything different on the OnePlus 6 at the time of launch. Having said that, the OnePlus 6 is going to be launched globally on May 16 and in India on May 17, hence, expect more information to surface online until then.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 / ₹36,999

CNY 3299 / ₹36,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 / ₹39,999

CNY 3799 / ₹39,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 / ₹45,999

