Amitabh Bachchan accidentally shows off OnePlus 6 in Black and White colors in a tweet, deletes it later

There’s so much of hype right now surrounding the OnePlus 6 that’s going to launch globally on May 16 at an event in London, followed by a May 17 launch in India and China. We keep hearing about the OnePlus 6 at regular interval – either from OnePlus, or through leaks and rumors doing rounds on the Internet. By now, we already know quite a lot about the OnePlus 6, and thanks to some images leaked previously, we do know what this smartphone will look like. However, thanks to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, we are now getting a look at the OnePlus 6 in two different colors – Black and White.

Amitabh Bachchan shared images of his meeting with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter. However, in doing so, he accidentally revealed the OnePlus 6 that he and Lau were holding. Bachchan can be seen holding the black colored variant of the OnePlus 6, whereas Lau has the white variant of the OnePlus 6 with him.

The image shows off the back side of the OnePlus 6, and, the design we are looking at is in line with what we have seen previously. The back of the OnePlus 6 looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9+ because of the dual camera setup placed in the center in vertical orientation, with oval shaped fingerprint scanner right below it. Below the fingerprint scanner is the OnePlus logo, however, the heart rate sensor that was teased by OnePlus yesterday is nowhere seen on the OnePlus 6 in this image.

With that being said, the black colored variant that Amitabh Bachchan is holding has a glass back, however, the same cannot be said for the white colored variant that Lau is holding. Does this mean we are looking at Sandstone back variant as well? Well, you never know. However, it’s worth noting that OnePlus had launched a Sandstone White variant of OnePlus 5T earlier this year, so we aren’t entirely ruling out the possibility of OnePlus launching a Sandstone White variant of OnePlus 6 as well.

That said, alongside accidentally revealing the OnePlus 6 in black and white colors, Amitabh Bachchan also confirmed his presence at the OnePlus 6 launch event in India that’s slated for May 17 in Mumbai. If you have purchased the tickets to the event, you might get to say “Hi” to him.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

