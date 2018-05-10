Intex STAARi 10 launched in India with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support

Indian handset maker Intex launched the Intex Uday smartphone last month in India with a price tag of ₹7999. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in India called Intex STAARi 10 which is noting but a re-branded Intex Uday.

The Intex STAARi 10 looks exactly the same as Intex Uday. Moreover, the hardware underneath the Intex STAARi 10 is also the same as the one on Intex Uday. The Intex STAARi 10 is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and, sports a 5.2-inch display with Shatterproof glass (not on Intex Uday) that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Intex STAARi 10 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The STAARi 10 has 32 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone has support for dual SIM, and, it also supports 4G VoLTE. This is good for those who are on Airtel, Vodafone or Reliance Jio’s network.

The Intex STAARi 10 also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, ships with a 2800 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Intex STAARi 10 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with Shatterproof glass

Dual (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Intex STAARi 10 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5999

₹5999 Availability: Available exclusively on Snapdeal

Intex STAARi 10 Offers