Intex Uday with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

Last month, Indian handset maker Intex launched the Intex Aqua Lions E3 budget smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5499. Now, the company has launched yet another budget smartphone in the country, dubbed Intex Uday.

The Intex Uday is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is laced with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the Intex Uday sports a 13 MP camera at the back that’s accompanied by flash and has f/2.0 aperture with 5P lens. On the front, it has a 5 MP camera with 3P lens and an aperture of f/2.2. Oh, and the front camera is also accompanied by flash so that you can take brighter photos in low-light conditions.

Moving on, the Intex Uday comes with 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for extra security, and, it’s offered in two colors – Black, Blue, Champagne.

Lastly, the Intex Uday ships with a 2800 mAh battery, and, it also has support for 4G VoLTE.

Intex Uday Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with 3P lens, f/2.2 aperture and flash

5 MP with 3P lens, f/2.2 aperture and flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne

Blue, Black, Champagne Battery: 2800 mAh

Intex Uday Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7999

₹7999 Availability: Available exclusively in Pune through retail chains of Kensha Mobiles, Mehta Telecom, Manik Mobile Shoppe and The Corner Mobile

Intex Uday Offers