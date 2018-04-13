Intex Mobiles

Intex Uday with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box

By Sagar Bakre
0

Last month, Indian handset maker Intex launched the Intex Aqua Lions E3 budget smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5499. Now, the company has launched yet another budget smartphone in the country, dubbed Intex Uday.

intex-uday-1

The Intex Uday is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is laced with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the Intex Uday sports a 13 MP camera at the back that’s accompanied by flash and has f/2.0 aperture with 5P lens. On the front, it has a 5 MP camera with 3P lens and an aperture of f/2.2. Oh, and the front camera is also accompanied by flash so that you can take brighter photos in low-light conditions.

Moving on, the Intex Uday comes with 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for extra security, and, it’s offered in two colors – Black, Blue, Champagne.

Lastly, the Intex Uday ships with a 2800 mAh battery, and, it also has support for 4G VoLTE.

Intex Uday Specifications

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with 3P lens, f/2.2 aperture and flash
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne
  • Battery: 2800 mAh

Intex Uday Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹7999
  • Availability: Available exclusively in Pune through retail chains of Kensha Mobiles, Mehta Telecom, Manik Mobile Shoppe and The Corner Mobile

Intex Uday Offers

  • Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio (in the form of 44 vouchers worth ₹50 each)
You might also like
Intex Mobiles

Intex Aqua Lions E3 launched in India with 5-inch display, 8 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support

Intex Mobiles

Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite with 5-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE launched in India

Intex Mobiles

Intex ELYT e6 with 5-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

Airtel

Airtel partners Intex to launch three affordable 4G smartphones in India, effective price starting at ₹1649

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar