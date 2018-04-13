Intex Uday with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support launched in India
It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box
Last month, Indian handset maker Intex launched the Intex Aqua Lions E3 budget smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5499. Now, the company has launched yet another budget smartphone in the country, dubbed Intex Uday.
The Intex Uday is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is laced with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.2-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.
For photography, the Intex Uday sports a 13 MP camera at the back that’s accompanied by flash and has f/2.0 aperture with 5P lens. On the front, it has a 5 MP camera with 3P lens and an aperture of f/2.2. Oh, and the front camera is also accompanied by flash so that you can take brighter photos in low-light conditions.
Moving on, the Intex Uday comes with 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for extra security, and, it’s offered in two colors – Black, Blue, Champagne.
Lastly, the Intex Uday ships with a 2800 mAh battery, and, it also has support for 4G VoLTE.
Intex Uday Specifications
- CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720 MP1
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with 3P lens, f/2.2 aperture and flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne
- Battery: 2800 mAh
Intex Uday Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹7999
- Availability: Available exclusively in Pune through retail chains of Kensha Mobiles, Mehta Telecom, Manik Mobile Shoppe and The Corner Mobile
Intex Uday Offers
- Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio (in the form of 44 vouchers worth ₹50 each)
