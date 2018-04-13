Reach Allure Rise with 5.5-inch display, 8 MP camera and 4G VoLTE support launched in India

Indian handset maker Reach Mobiles has launched a new smartphone in India called Reach Allure Rise. The Reach Allure Rise is a budget smartphone and is priced under ₹10,000 in the country. Well, as this is a budget smartphone, you shouldn’t expect it to come with any high-end hardware under the hood.

The Reach Allure Rise sports a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Reach Allure Rise comes with an 8 MP camera at the back along with 5 MP camera on the front. And, both these cameras are accompanied by LED flash. That said, the Allure Rise has 16 GB of storage on board, and, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 64 GB if you want.

Having said that, the Reach Allure Rise runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and, ships with a 2600 mAh battery to keep things up and running.

Reach Allure Rise Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2 GB

Android 7.0 Nougat

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

8 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash

16 GB

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Black, Gold

2600 mAh

Reach Allure Rise Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹5499

₹5499 Availability: To be available through offline stores across the country

