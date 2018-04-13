Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus start receiving Android 8.1 Oreo update in India

Last week, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones in India. Both these smartphones are a part of Android One program and run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Well, soon after launching these smartphones in India, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for both the smartphones in the country.

The Android 8.1 Oreo update that’s rolling out for both these smartphones in India carries version number 2.13B, and, the update for Nokia 6 (2018) weighs 801.4 MB in size whereas the update for Nokia 7 Plus is slightly smaller with a size of 590.2 MB.

That said, 8.1 Oreo update for both these smartphones is rolling out over-the-air, and, might take at least a week to reach all the units. The Nokia 6 (2018) is already available for purchase across the country, however, the Nokia 7 Plus goes in sale in India from April 30, hence, the owners of Nokia 7 Plus will get their smartphones running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Here’s the changelog of Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 Plus:

Battery Saving Navigation Buttons

Revamped Power Menu

New Setting Menu

Bluetooth Battery Percentage

Updated Google Security Patch (April 2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at ₹16,999 whereas the Nokia 7 Plus costs ₹25,999. And, like we already said, the Nokia 6 (2018) is already available for purchase in the country, with the Nokia 7 Plus going on sale on April 30.

Are you buying either of these two smartphones?

Source 1, 2