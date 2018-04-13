The last smartphone that Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad launched in India was the Coolpad Cool Play 6 that was priced at ₹14,999 and came with dual rear cameras and 6 GB RAM. That smartphone was available for purchase online exclusively on Amazon India. Now, the company has launched two low-end smartphones in India, called Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A, both of which will be available for purchase exclusively through offline channels.

Let’s talk about the Coolpad Mega 4A first. The Coolpad Mega 4A is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC9832 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the Coolpad Mega 4A comes with a 5 MP camera at the back along with a 2 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also has 16 GB of internal storage, but you have the option to extend the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card. Lastly, the phone ships with a 2000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Talking about the Coolpad A1, this smartphone comes with slightly better specs than the Mega 4A. The Coolpad A1 is powered by Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM.

The Coolpad A1 features a 5-inch HD display which is kept on by a 2500 mAh battery. The smartphone has 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, and, it boots up to Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The smartphone also has 16 GB of storage on board, with the option to expand the storage up to 64 GB via microSD card.

“In an effort to make some formidable presence in the offline market in India, we are looking forward to introduce some strongly competitive offline exclusive devices Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A one of them. The device will offer a good value proposition to the customers and comes with all features to handle the task with absolute efficiency. We are also planning to introduce few more aggressive offline devices in next 2-3 months, in order make an expansion in the offline market through our retails partners and multi- brand outlets. We are expecting that Coolpad will be able to make a strong presence in offline market by the end of 2018.” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

Coolpad Mega 4A Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor

1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Gold

Gold Battery: 2000 mAh

Coolpad Mega 4A Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹4299

₹4299 Availability: Available for purchase in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra exclusively through offline retail stores

Coolpad A1 Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor

1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Gold

Gold Battery: 2500 mAh

Coolpad A1 Price in India and Availability