After launching the Note 5 Lite C in India earlier this month, Chinese manufacturer Coolpad has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new smartphone. The company has launched the Coolpad Cool Play 6 in the country which was first launched in China back in May this year.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 boasts a uni-body metal design, and, the company is advertising it as a smartphone ideal for gaming. Well, even though the Cool Play 6 is advertised as a gaming smartphone, it doesn’t come with a flagship chipset. Rather, it comes powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC which is paired with an impressive 6 GB of RAM.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6 boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The highlight of this phone though is its dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front.

Well, another noteworthy feature of the Coolpad Cool Play 6 is its battery. It ships with a huge 4060 mAh battery, which for a phone advertised as ideal for gaming, is good. After all, no one likes to charge their phone often when they are in a mood for longer gaming sessions.

“With the positive sentiment around Indian smartphone market, the country is preparing for the biggest growth. Today customers want world class products at competitive prices. In the last couple of years Coolpad has done well and we have beaten even our own estimates. Year 2017 has been a game changer for Coolpad in India and we continue to put our resources in the country with a plan to achieve 50% growth to extend our market share to 6% of the total market in India. We already have offline presence in 8 states with a reach in 3000 Multi-brand outlets and have plans to expand it to a total number of 18 states in next one year. It is only because of the quality of our products that today Coolpad smart phones have a 25% market share on Amazon in the sub Rs. 8000 category. With this launch we not only plan to lead the online space but also to make a bigger impact on the offline market in India.” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor

Coolpad Cool Play 6 Price and Availability: