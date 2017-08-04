Smartphone manufacturer Coolpad launched its Note 5 Lite in India back in March this year with a price tag of ₹8199. Now today, the company has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of Coolpad Note 5 Lite C.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is powered by Snapdragon 210 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 304 GPU. The phone flaunts an arc style design and sports a 5-inch HD display. The phone has an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite C boots up to Android 7.1 Nougat and also has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the primary camera. On the front, below the display are the capacitive navigation buttons. To the top of the phone is the 3.5 mm headphone and at the bottom is the microUSB port flanked by a speaker and a microphone. At the left side of the phone is the volume rocker, and, to the right is the power button with Hybrid SIM slot.

Having said that, what’s worth noting is that the Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is the company’s first smartphone that will be available exclusively offline at 3000 multi-brand retail stores across eight states.

“Keeping the strategy of bringing high specs smartphones at affordable price, we have yet again launched a product that our fans expect. After being ranked as one of the bestseller in the online space, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that with Note 5 Lite C to expand in the offline smartphone market. There is a lot more that will come from Coolpad for our India fans, as we plan to launch one major online flagship on 20th August and four more offline exclusive products by the end of 2018. Coolpad has become a major brand in India with full coverage from online to offline channels.” said Mr. Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C specifications:

CPU: 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor

GPU: Adreno 304

Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

Front Camera: 5 MP

External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery: 2500 mAh

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Price and Availability: