Apps with fewer crashes and better load times will now be ranked higher in Google Play

In a bid to refine user experience with apps, Google is tightening the noose on developers. Today Google revealed in a blog post that they have tweaked their Google Play search and discovery algorithm. The new algorithm will now bring up apps that have better quality. Moreover, such apps will be more likely to rank higher on the Play Store as well.

Now, factors that will affect app quality include excessive battery usage, slow render times, and crashes said the Google post. The blog reads, ” In fact, in an internal analysis of app reviews on Google Play, we noticed that half of 1-star reviews mentioned app stability.”

Obviously, apps with better load times, fewer crashes are more likely to be featured in the top slots. More importantly, apps that are just starting out will have to be more optimized so they are not hit by this latest change. While apps that are already on the top might not be affected that much. Google also mentioned a few resources at the end of the post that developers can use to improve app stability. Chiefly, Play Console and Android vitals will be of utmost importance for developers in this respect.

