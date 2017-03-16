Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 5-inch display, fingerprint scanner and 3 GB RAM launched in India for ₹8199
After launching the Note 5 in India last September, Coolpad has today launched the Note 5 Lite. As the name suggests, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite is the toned down version of the Note 5 which came with Snapdragon 617 SoC and 4 GB RAM under the hood.
Speaking of the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, it’s powered by MediaTek’s MT6735CP quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.0 GHz and coupled with 3 GB RAM. The Note 5 Lite sports a 5-inch IPS display which comes with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.
The Coolpad Note 5 Lite boasts a metal unibody design and is offered in Gold and Grey colors. It boots up to Cool UI 8.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device has a fingerprint scanner at the back below the 13 MP primary camera and ships with a 2500 mAh battery. For selfies and video calls, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite features an 8 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by LED flash.
“We are excited to launch the latest addition to the Note series and the successor of the widely popular Note 5. Coolpad Note 5 received overwhelming response from customers and emerged as a disruptive product in the market. With the launch of Note 5 Lite, we are again reinforcing our commitment to make technology available to everyone at a great price and won’t comprise on best in class features. Time and again, we unveil products that set benchmark in the smartphone category in the industry.” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO of Coolpad India.
Coolpad Note 5 Lite specifications:
- CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- SIM: Dual-SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Gold, Grey
- Battery: 2500 mAh
Coolpad Note 5 Lite Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹8199
- Availability: To be exclusively available on Amazon India from March 21 through open sale
