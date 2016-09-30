Coolpad

Coolpad Note 5 launched in India with Snapdragon 617 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 4010 mAh battery for ₹10,999

By Sagar Bakre
After teasing a lot on the social media, Coolpad has finally launched the Note 5 today in India. The Coolpad Note 5 is the successor to the Note 3 and comes with a price tag of ₹10,999.

The Coolpad Note 5 is powered by Snapdragon 617 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 405 GPU. The device flaunts a metallic unibody design and sports a fingerprint scanner at its back.

Coolpad claims that the fingerprint scanner on the Note 5 can unlock the device in 0.1 second. Besides unlocking the phone, the fingerprint scanner can also be used to capture photos, make/receive/record calls and also use it to open apps.

Coolpad Note 5 specifications:

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 405
  • Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD display with scratch-resistant glass
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP auto-focus with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 5P lens
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G, VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Other: Hybrid Dual SIM, Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Royal Gold, Space Grey
  • Battery: 4010 mAh

The Coolpad Note 5 will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India.

