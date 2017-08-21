OnePlus 5 Slate Gray color variant now available with 8 GB RAM in India

The OnePlus 5 which was launched back in June this year was offered in two different colors – Slate Gray and Midnight Black. The Slate Gray variant came with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas, the Midnight Black variant came with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The company also launched a limited edition Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 later on, but, it was only offered with 6 GB RAM. Well now, OnePlus is offering the Slate Gray variant with 8 GB RAM.

The Slate Gray variant is now offered with 8 GB RAM as well along with 128 GB of internal storage. Like the Midnight Black variant, this Slate Gray 8 GB RAM variant is also priced at ₹37,999 and can be purchased either from Amazon India or OnePlus Store.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC, and, like we already said, is either paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage. So now, you will get the 6 GB RAM variant in Slate Gray and Soft Gold colors, and, the 8 GB RAM variant in Midnight Black as well as Slate Gray colors.

The device sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD Optic AMOLED display which is kept on by a 3300 mAh battery. The highlight of this phone is that it comes with two cameras at the back. One is the 16 MP standard camera and the other is the 20 MP camera which comes with telephoto lens that offers 2x lossless zoom. You can check out the full specifications below.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS 4.5.8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS 4.5.8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3 color coverage and 401 ppi pixel density

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3 color coverage and 401 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 398 with DCAF, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and Electronic Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 350 with PDAF, f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size and telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, RAW image capture, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 398 with DCAF, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and Electronic Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 350 with PDAF, f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size and telephoto lens) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Smart Capture, RAW image capture, 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX 371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, Electronic Image Stabilization, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Full-HD video recording and Face Beauty

16 MP Sony IMX 371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, Electronic Image Stabilization, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Full-HD video recording and Face Beauty Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, CAT12/3CA, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner with Ceramic coating, Dirac HD Sound ® , Dirac Power Sound ® and support aptX & aptX HD Bluetooth audio codec

Fingerprint Scanner with Ceramic coating, Dirac HD Sound , Dirac Power Sound and support aptX & aptX HD Bluetooth audio codec Colors: Slate Gray and Soft Gold with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Midnight Black and Slate Gray with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

Slate Gray and Soft Gold with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Midnight Black and Slate Gray with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

You can check out our OnePlus 5 review if you are interested in buying it.

