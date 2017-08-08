As expected, OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 5 in a new color – Soft Gold. While there were speculations earlier that this variant would be a Mint Gold colored variant, OnePlus is calling it Soft Gold instead.

The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant is similar to the Slate Gray and Midnight Black color variant in terms of hardware, with the only difference being cosmetic, that is, the difference in color. While the OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant does come with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood, it rather has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage at its disposal as opposed to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage found on the Midnight Black variant.

“As a maker of the most beautifully designed smartphones, it gives us immense joy to introduce the latest OnePlus 5 with even more refined and elegant Soft Gold finish this festival season. The latest OnePlus 5 Soft Gold will appeal to those who are looking for the perfect balance of beautiful design and powerful features.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant is a limited edition and will only be available for purchase till stocks last. It will go on sale in India starting August 9 at 12 am IST exclusively through Amazon India as well as oneplusstore.in. Customers will also be able to purchase this Soft Gold variant from OnePlus Experience Stores in Bangalore, Mall of India Noida and Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

Oh, and yes, the OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition is priced at ₹32,999, just like the regular 6 GB RAM variant. Besides, like we said earlier, the 8 GB RAM variant was only available in Midnight Black color until now, however, it will now be available in Slate Gray color as well and will be available for purchase through Amazon India and oneplusstore.in at a price of ₹37,999.

OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition specifications:

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor based on 10 nm process

OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition Price and Availability:

Price: ₹32,999

₹32,999 Availability: Available in India starting August 9 at 12 am IST through Amazon India, oneplusstore.in and OnePlus Experience Stores in Bangalore, Mall of India Noida and Select Citywalk in New Delhi till stocks last.

By the way, do you like the OnePlus 5 Soft Gold variant, or do you like the Slate Gray or Midnight Black variant more?