Live Galaxy Note 8 leaks online in images for the first time

Until now, we’ve been confined to see renders and sketches of the Galaxy Note 8. And we were starting to wonder when will see the real thing in the flesh. Well, here it is. A new leak brings with it 3 live images of the upcoming phablet. One of the images shows the complete front. While the other shows the back. And a third one shows the left side with the Always-On display activated.

First the bad news. We can’t say we didn’t see it coming. Samsung was racing against time to get a brand new on-screen fingerprint sensor. But they couldn’t do it. And if these images are true, Samsung has placed the sensor at a worse place at the back. We do also see the dual camera setup here. And looks like Evan Blass got it spot on. The frontal image does look depict a bigger screen but that is just our judgment. The front is exactly like the leaked official render we saw some days earlier.

Other takeaways are the volume rocker on the left accompanied by the infamous Bixby button and a power button on the right. Among other specs, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a Snapdragon 835 SoC or the Exynos 8895 SoC. The Infinity Display will once again grace the Note 8 with a screen of 6.3-inches. It is expected to sport 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Other Note series exclusives like the S-Pen along with its software perks will be installed in the Android 7.1.1 Nougat version out of the box. The Galaxy Note 8 is less than three weeks away from release as Samsung gets ready to take the curtains off the phone on August 23.

