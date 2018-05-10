Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio announces new international calling rates starting at 50 paise/minute

Now that's very much affordable

By Sagar Bakre
Since Reliance Jio’s entry in the telecom sector in India in 2016, we have witnessed data war that’s still raging. Jio has announced data plans that are the cheapest in the market right now, and they also come bundled with benefits of free local and STD voice calls, along with free incoming and outgoing calls on national roaming. But now today, Jio has announced new rates for international calling, and we must say that they are going to start yet another tariff war in the Indian telecom industry.

These new international calling rates that have been announced by Reliance Jio today are available for Jio’s prepaid as well as postpaid customers. The calling rates start at as low as 50 paise/minute and go all the way up to ₹6/minute.

Rates for calling from India to other countries

At 50 paise/minute, Jio customers can make a call from India to USA and Canada. At ₹2/minute, they can make a call to countries like Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK. At ₹3/minute, Jio customers can call to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey. You can check out the image above for a detailed list of countries along with the charges.

Are you a non-Jio user? How much do you pay for making international calls? Let us know in the comments down below.

Sudhakar
Sudhakar

Airtel Tamilnadu charges Rs.6.50 per minute for all calls to Kuwait (other countries atbsome reduced price) in the Rs.24 booster. This is not available during national roaming where the default call rate of Rs.13.00 per minute will be charged.

11 minutes ago