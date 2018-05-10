Reliance Jio announces international roaming plans with unlimited voice calls, SMS and data starting at ₹575 per day

Moments ago, we told you about Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio announcing new international calling rates for its prepaid and postpaid customers that start at as low as 50 paise/minute. Well, alongside announcing new calling rates for international calls from India, Jio has also announced new international roaming plans for its customers.

Reliance Jio has announced a total of three new international roaming plans for its prepaid as well as postpaid customers. These plans are priced at ₹575, ₹2875 and ₹5751. The plan that’s priced at ₹575 comes with a validity of one day, however, the plans that are priced at ₹2875 and ₹5751 have a validity of seven and 30 days respectively.

That said, the international roaming plans priced at ₹575 and ₹2875 offer unlimited voice calls (both in the country you are roaming in, and to India), unlimited SMS, and, unlimited data with FUP limit of 250 MB “high speed data” data per day. Once you have exhausted this high speed data, you can continue using the Internet, albeit at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Having said that, unlike the ₹575 and ₹2875 plans, the ₹5751 plan comes with FUP limit of 5 GB high speed data for the duration of 30 days, post which you can use Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

With that being said, the aforementioned unlimited international roaming plans are available in the following countries: United Arab Emirates, United States, Thailand, Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, New Zealand, Philippines, Hungary, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland.

Well, the international roaming plans priced at ₹575, ₹2875 and ₹5751 are ideal for those who want unlimited voice calls, SMS and data. However, those Jio customers who don’t want these unlimited services can make calls, send SMS, and use Internet at the rate of ₹2-2-2 and ₹10-10-10.

Well, ₹2-2-2 means a Jio prepaid or postpaid customer can make a voice call during international roaming at a rate of ₹2/minute, send text messages at a rate of ₹2/SMS, and, use Internet at a rate of ₹2/MB. Same is the case with ₹10-10-10, but these rates depend on the country you are roaming in.