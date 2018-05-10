Reliance Jio 199 postpaid plan offers 25 GB 4G data, unlimited calling, and more

Reliance Jio today announced its new postpaid plan with unlimited benefits starting from 15th May 2018. The new postpaid plan costs Rs 199 per month and bundles voice calling, 4G data, and Jio apps which seems to be cheapest in the market.

Jio has now one postpaid plan of Rs 199 a month that offers 25 GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD calling across India, unlimited SMS, and Jio apps subscription. The validity of this plan is one month.

The monthly plan also includes the lower priced international calling starting from Rs 50 paise per minute call. No additional packs are required for international roaming, the rates for international roaming are extremely low.

Rs 2 for a 1-minute voice call

Rs 2 per SMS

Rs 2 per MB data

Unlimited international roaming services start at Rs 500 per day excluding taxes.

JioPostpaid will have pre-activated ISD without the security deposit. Also included is the one-click activation of international roaming services without any charges.