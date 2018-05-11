How to display battery percentage in the notification bar on Nokia 7 Plus [Guide]

Nokia’s latest entrant in the midrange segment is the Nokia 7 Plus featuring Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Being an Android One device, the stock interface will display the graphical battery icon without the percentage. So, to display battery percentage in the notification bar on your Nokia 7 Plus, here’s what you need to do.

Display battery percentage in the notification bar on Nokia 7 Plus

Unlike other stock Android devices that require enabling the System UI Tuner from the Settings icon, the Nokia 7 Plus offers an easy option to display battery percentage.

Head over to the Settings from the Home screen.

from the Home screen. Enter Battery settings.

settings. Tap the Battery Percentage toggle switch to enable.

That’s all, you are done. If you want to disable it, turn in off from the Battery settings.

About the Nokia 7 Plus, it’s an Android One smartphone featuring dual cameras (12 MP + 13 MP) with Carl Zeiss lens, a 6-inch Full HD+ display, a powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and a 3,800 mAh battery that ships along. It’s made out of a single slab of 6000 series aluminum with thin bezels and curved edges.