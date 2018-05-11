GuidesNokia

How to display battery percentage in the notification bar on Nokia 7 Plus [Guide]

By Divyang Makwana
Nokia’s latest entrant in the midrange segment is the Nokia 7 Plus featuring Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Being an Android One device, the stock interface will display the graphical battery icon without the percentage. So, to display battery percentage in the notification bar on your Nokia 7 Plus, here’s what you need to do.

Display battery percentage in the notification bar on Nokia 7 Plus

Unlike other stock Android devices that require enabling the System UI Tuner from the Settings icon, the Nokia 7 Plus offers an easy option to display battery percentage.

  • Head over to the Settings from the Home screen.
  • Enter Battery settings.
  • Tap the Battery Percentage toggle switch to enable.

That’s all, you are done. If you want to disable it, turn in off from the Battery settings.

About the Nokia 7 Plus, it’s an Android One smartphone featuring dual cameras (12 MP + 13 MP) with Carl Zeiss lens, a 6-inch Full HD+ display, a powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and a 3,800 mAh battery that ships along. It’s made out of a single slab of 6000 series aluminum with thin bezels and curved edges.

