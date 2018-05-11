Xiaomi announces Mi VIP Club reward program in India

Back in June last year, Xiaomi announced its Reward Mi program in India as a part of which users were offered rewards whenever they purchased any product from Mi.com. And now, Xiaomi has announced yet another reward program in India dubbed Mi VIP Club.

As a part of the Mi VIP Club, members are offered rewards, birthday gifts, annual souvenirs, and, access to members-only events where certain quantities of Xiaomi products are exclusively available for purchase to the members.

The Mi VIP Club program is categorized into four different tiers – Silver Class, Gold Class, Platinum Class and Diamond Class. Each of these tiers come with their own set of benefits. You can check out the image above for more details.

That said, to move to a higher tier, members need to keep on collecting VIP Points. And to collect VIP Points, members need to purchase Xiaomi products. Every user can get 1% of the transaction values as VIP Point. Having said that, there are also other ways of getting VIP Points like daily check-ins, registering phone number, entering birthday, and, registering credit/debit cards. You also get VIP Points on your first prepaid purchase.

This Mi VIP Club program is yet to go live, but whenever it does, we will make sure you are aware of it. Until then, you can head over here to know more about the Mi VIP Club.