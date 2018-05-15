Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T bring in May security patch with improvements to OnePlus Launcher

Late last month, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 9 and 7 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought in ‘double-tap to lock‘ feature to both these 2017 OnePlus smartphones. And now, OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta update 10 and 8 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively.

OxygenOS Open Beta update 10 and 8 for OnePlus 5 and 5T comes with some improvements to OnePlus Launcher as well as OnePlus Switch. The OnePlus Launcher gets ‘Toolbox Card’ in Shelf and support for editing dynamic app icons, whereas, the OnePlus Switch gets optimized UI for backup & restore along with some bug fixes and stability improvements.

In addition to these, the OxygenOS Open Beta update 10 and 8 also bring in latest Android security patch which is dated May 1, 2018.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 10 and 8 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively:

Updated Android security patch to May

Launcher: Added Toolbox Card in shelf

Launcher: Added Hidden Space in app drawer

Launcher: Added support for editing dynamic icons(weather,clock and calendar)

Switch: Optimized user interface for backup & restore

Switch: Optimized logic for time remaining

Switch: General bug fixes and stability improvements

Messages: Added Group MMS

As always, these OxygenOS Open Beta updates are rolling out over the air, and, it will be rolled out only to those users who have already flashed their OnePlus 5/5T with a beta build. If you are on the official build, you will not receive this update, but, you can still get it by heading over to the Source link below. Just make sure you read all the instructions properly.

Source