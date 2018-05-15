Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 tablet last year in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC). It was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat. Well, after more than a year from its launch, the Galaxy Tab S3 is finally receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

This Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy Tab S3 carries build number T820XXU1BRE2 and is rolled out for both LTE (SM-T825) and Wi-Fi (SM-T820) only models. Well, apart from upgrading the Android version to 8.0 Oreo, this update also bumps up the Samsung Experience Version to 9.0. That said, as this is an Android Oreo update, it brings in features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, and more to the Galaxy Tab S3.

Moreover, this Android 8.0 Oreo update also bumps up the Android security patch on the Tab S3 to April 1, 2018. In addition to that, it also brings in Dolby Atmos support to the tablet.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy Tab S3 is rolled out over-the-air, but, at press time, it’s reportedly only rolling out in the UK. However, now that Samsung has started rolling out the Oreo update for Galaxy Tab S3 in the UK, it should start rolling out in the other regions soon.

If you happen to live in the UK, you will soon get an update notification on your Galaxy Tab S3, however, if you don’t, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > Software update menu.

