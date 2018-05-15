Honor 10 with Kirin 970 SoC, 5.84-inch 19:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras with AI-based features launched in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 10 last month at an event in China, and, it has already been available for purchase to the Chinese customers. However, the Honor 10 is no longer exclusive to the Chinese market, because as promised, Honor at an event today in London has finally announced the Honor 10 for global markets, including India.

The Honor 10 is a flagship smartphone and is quite similar to the Huawei P20 in terms of both design and underlying hardware. For those unaware, the Huawei P20 was announced back in late March this year along with the P20 Pro at an event in Paris.

The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display is covered with 2.5D curved glass, and, also a notch up top. While many smartphones that come with a notch and a display with aspect ratio of 18:9 or above don’t have a home button or fingerprint scanner on the front, the Honor 10 on the contrary does have one. The Honor 10 comes with an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint scanner below the display that can also be used a home button and also works with a wet finger.

That said, while the Honor 10 does look like the Huawei P20, it adopts a color scheme that’s similar to the Twilight model of the Huawei P20 Pro. And we must say that it looks beautiful.

Having said that, the back of the smartphone is covered with 3D glass and has a dual camera setup in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP camera and one 24 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get a single 24 MP snapper on the front.

The cameras on the Honor 10 also come with some AI (Artificial Intelligence) based features that help you take better photos. With that being said, the Honor 10 also comes with a 3D portrait lightning feature which is similar to the one we have seen on iPhone X.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor 10 has Kirin 970 SoC under the hood running the show which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.1 atop. The Honor 10 comes in 64 and 128 GB internal storage options, and, there’s no provision for storage expansion which could be a downer for some of you.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3400 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. And yes, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, so you don’t have to worry about getting used to the ‘dongle life’.

Honor 10 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit)

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) RAM: 6 GB (4 GB in global variant)

6 GB (4 GB in global variant) GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) with PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition and LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome (f/1.8 aperture) with PDAF, 3D Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, AI Portrait Mode, Multi-Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Facial Recognition and AI Portrait Mode

24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Facial Recognition and AI Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Under-glass Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio

Under-glass Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio, 7.1 Channel Audio Battery: 3400 mAh with 5V/4.5A Fast Charging

Honor 10 Price and Availability