OnePlus 3 and 3T get May security patch, group MMS and more with latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 6 today at an event in London, however, that’s not stopping it from releasing new updates for its previous flagships. OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 10 and 8 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. And now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 36 and 27 for OnePlus 3 and 3T as well.

The changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 36 and 27 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively is exactly the same as that of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 10 and 8 for OnePlus 5 and 5T. These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and 3T bring in some improvements to OnePlus Launcher and OnePlus Switch while also bringing in ‘Group MMS’ feature along with the latest Android security patch that’s dated May 1, 2018.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 36 and 27 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively:

Updated Android security patch to May

Launcher: Added Toolbox Card in shelf

Launcher: Added Hidden Space in app drawer

Launcher: Added support for editing dynamic icons(weather,clock and calendar)

Switch: Optimized user interface for backup & restore

Switch: Optimized logic for time remaining

Switch: General bug fixes and stability improvements

Messages: Added Group MMS

Having said that, these OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and 3T are rolling out over-the-air, but, they are only rolled out to those units that have been already flashed with a beta build. If you are on official build, you can head over to the Source link for more details on how you can get these updates on your 3/3T. However, do keep in mind that Open Beta updates are not as smooth as the official builds and often have bugs which could be annoying if you are using your smartphone as a primary device.

