Vivo X21i goes official with 6.28-inch 19:9 notched display, Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 UD back in March this year with in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone was initially available only in China, but was launched earlier this month for global markets as well starting with Singapore. Alongside the X21 UD, Vivo had also launched the X21 which is actually the X21 UD sans the in-display fingerprint scanner. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of X21 series of smartphones, Vivo has today launched the Vivo X21i.

The Vivo X21i is essentially the Vivo X21 with some differences in the underlying hardware, as its design is exactly the same as that of the X21. It features a 6.28-inch 19:9 notched display on the front with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The bezels at the top, left and right are minuscule, with the bottom bezel being slightly larger.

The back of the phone is covered with glass and has a dual camera setup in the top-left corner that is placed in vertical orientation. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the center below which is the Vivo moniker. Further down below, you can also see text that reads “Designed by vivo”.

Talking about the innards, unlike the Vivo X21 which is powered by Snapdragon 660, the Vivo X21i comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage. Well yes, this combination is a bit weird as one would usually expect 64 GB storage on 4 GB RAM variant and 128 GB storage on 6 GB RAM variant. But anyways though, you can still expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card if you want.

Moving on, the Vivo X21i runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which is layered with the company’s Funtouch OS 4.0 custom skin atop. As far as photography is concerned, we already told you that the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back. Well this setup is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, and on the front, you have a single 24 MP snapper.

Having said that, the cameras also come with some AI-based features like AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Recognition. Moreover, it also comes with AR stickers as well as well as Face Wake that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Vivo X21i ships with a 3425 mAh battery which is slightly larger than the 3200 mAh battery on Vivo X21, and, you get it to choose from three different colors – Red, Black and White.

Vivo X21i Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode

24 MP (f/2.0) with AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Wake

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Wake Colors: Red, Black, White (only with 6 GB RAM variant)

Red, Black, White (only with 6 GB RAM variant) Battery: 3425 mAh

Vivo X21i Price and Availability

Price of Vivo X21i with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage: ¥2698 (around ₹28,743)

¥2698 (around ₹28,743) Price of Vivo X21i with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage: ¥2698 (around ₹28,743)

¥2698 (around ₹28,743) Availability: Goes on sale in China from May 19. No word on availability in other markets, however, the company is expected to launch the Vivo X21 UD in India on May 29. That said, both the variants of the Vivo X21i are priced the same in China on Vivo’s website, which we think is a mistake. We will update this article once we have more information.

