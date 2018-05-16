Top 5 features of Infocus Vision 3 Pro you should know

InFocus has launched a series of smartphones in India mostly focused on the budget segment. The InFocus Vision 3 Pro is their latest entrant in the segment priced at Rs 10,999 featuring dual cameras at the rear side. Here are the top 5 features of the Infocus Vision 3 Pro that you should know.

1) 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision Screen

After the flagships started the 18:9 FullScreen bandwagon, the midrange segment also moved with the trend. The Infocus Vision 3 Pro is also one of them, flaunts a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

2) Dual cameras (13 MP + 8 MP)

The Infocus Vision 3 Pro is a dual camera smartphone and the upper variant of its younger sibling – InFocus Vision 3. The rear end of the Infocus Vision 3 Pro offers 13 MP + 8 MP cameras that take pictures with bokeh effect.

The main highlight of its dual cameras is the bokeh effect and wide angle lens, the 8 MP camera offers a wide-angle field of view. Just like the InFocus Vision 3, it also supports ‘Dualfie’ mode that allows you capture images from the front camera and the rear camera simultaneously.

You won’t easily find dual cameras on the phones priced under Rs11,000, the Infocus Vision 3 Pro is one of the top smartphones to offer dual cameras at this price.

3) Selfie Camera 13 MP With Bokeh Effect

Aside from its dual rear cameras, the Infocus Vision 3 Pro is also a selfie phone featuring a 13 MP camera on the front side. Surprisingly, the phone offers bokeh effect in the selfies as well. Not just the dual cameras can achieve the bokeh effect, the front camera is also capable of adding the bokeh effect.

Other features include beauty mode and Beauty soft selfie light that lights up the screen to provide some light on the face during low light selfies.

4) 4,000 mAh Battery

The battery on the Infocus Vision 3 Pro is 4,000 mAh battery which lasts about 22 days on standby according to the company. Considering the 4,000 mAh battery capacity and its entry-level hardware, it could easily last up to 2 days on a single charge. Talking about the internals, there’s an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC consists of 8 Cortex-A53 cores clocked maximum at 1.5 GHz rate.

5) 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage

The specifications include a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core SoC patched with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There’s plenty amount of RAM and storage on the phone, the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage appears to be significant for a phone that’s priced at Rs 10,999. In addition, the storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Let us know what you think about the Infocus Vision 3 Pro in the comments below.