Vivo schedules an event on May 29 in India, expected to launch X21 UD with in-display fingerprint scanner

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo recently launched its Vivo Y53i budget smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹7990. And now, Vivo is all set to launch one more smartphone in India on May 29. While Vivo hasn’t announced which smartphone it is going to launch, rumor mills have it that this is going to be the Vivo X21 UD.

Vivo has started sending out invites (shown above) for the launch event scheduled on May 29 in India. The invite has a big ‘X’, and, if you look closer, you can see a fingerprint in the center. Well, this hints at Vivo indeed launching the X21 UD on May 29 in India.

The Vivo X21 UD was launched back in March this year in China, and, it was also launched for global markets last week with Singapore being the first country getting it. For those unaware, the Vivo X21 UD doesn’t come the traditional fingerprint scanner that we see on other smartphones, instead, it comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on the bottom-half portion of the phone’s screen.

There’s also a variant of this smartphone called Vivo X21 that doesn’t come with in-display fingerprint scanner, and instead has a traditional fingerprint scanner on its back. It’s unclear right now whether Vivo will launch the X21 UD in India on May 29, or the X21, or both. However, going by the invite that Vivo has sent, it looks like the X21 UD will be the star of the show.

We are more than two weeks away from this launch event, so expect to hear more on this matter in the coming days.

Vivo X21 UD Specifications