Google reportedly launching Pixel-branded smartwatch later this year

Google’s recently concluded I/O 2018 annual developer conference was a show of its software prowess, and, a proof of how much Google loves Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Well, in the latter part of this year, that is in October, Google will hold its hardware event where it is very likely to launch the third-gen Pixel smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, apart from launching new Pixel smartphones, Google is reportedly also launching its own smartwatch under the Pixel brand.

According to the information received by popular leakster Evan Blass from a reliable source, Google is going to launch a Pixel-branded smartwatch at its hardware event along with third-gen Pixel smartphones. While Blass didn’t share any more details regarding this Pixel-branded smartwatch, a report by WinFuture says that this Mountain View-based Internet search giant will be launching a total of three smartwatches that are codenamed “Ling”, “Triton” and “Sardine”.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Moreover, WinFuture also states that these smartwatches will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. That said, its currently unclear whether all three of these smartwatches are completely different models, or are just the same model in different sizes and with or without cellular connectivity.

With that being said, Google also launched Pixel Buds last year at its hardware event that came with Google Assistant and real-time language translation, and, if the information provided to Blass by his source is anything to go by, then will see Google launching second-gen Pixel Buds as well alongside the third-gen Pixel smartphones.

There’s still some time for Google’s hardware event, hence, you can expect a lot more information to surface online about these products in the coming weeks, or maybe months.