Vivo X21i full specs and design revealed as it passes through TENAA

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD in China. The company earlier this month launched the X21 UD for global markets as well, starting with Singapore. The X21 UD comes with in-display fingerprint scanner whereas the X21 comes with a traditional fingerprint scanner that we see on other smartphones. Well now, it seems Vivo is all set to further expand its portfolio of X series smartphones as a new smartphone dubbed Vivo X21i has received TENAA certification.

The Vivo X21i has been listed on TENAA as Vivo X21i A along with its images and specifications. Well, as the Vivo X21i has now received certification from TENAA, we can expect Vivo to launch it any time now in China. In terms of design, the Vivo X21i looks similar to the Vivo X21. The smartphone has tiny bezels and also seems to have a small notch up top.

At the back, you can see dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner, with the fingerprint scanner placed in the center just above the Vivo logo. And, like the X21 and X21 UD, the X21i also seems to have glass-covered back with sides made out of metal.

Speaking about the innards, according to the TENAA listing, the Vivo X21i is powered by an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.0 GHz and is mated to 6 GB RAM. Well, the Vivo X21i had recently appeared on Geekbench as X21i A, and, according to the Geekbench listing, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with the same amount of RAM.

Moving on, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which will supposedly come layered with Vivo’s Funtouch OS atop. It sports a 6.28-inch notched OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Imaging on the Vivo X21i is handled by dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, along with a single 24 MP camera on the front. The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, but you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the Vivo X21i will come in three colors – Champagne Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black – and will have a 3170 mAh battery under the hood running the show. There’s no word on the pricing of the X21i yet, but as it has received TENAA certification, we can expect it to go official in China soon.

Vivo X21i Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo

Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1.0 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) OLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) OLED Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black

Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black Battery: 3170 mAh

Source | Via