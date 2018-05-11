Japanese tech giant Sony launched the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XA1 Plus smartphones last year in India. The XZ Premium was launched in June, XA1 Ultra in July, and, the XA1 Plus in September. Well now, after more than seven months from their launch in India, these smartphones have received a price cut in the country.

The Xperia XZ Premium was launched in India with a price tag of ₹59,990, the XA1 Ultra at ₹29,990, and, the XA1 Plus at ₹24,990. However, with a price cut of ₹10,000 and ₹5000, the XZ Premium and XA1 Plus are now available at a Best Buy price of ₹49,990 and ₹19,990 respectively.

The XA1 Ultra had previously got a price cut of ₹2000 which brought down its price to ₹27,990. And now with a price cut of another ₹5000, it’s now available at a Best Buy price of ₹22,990.

Well, out of all three of these smartphones that have received price cut today, the Xperia XZ Premium is a flagship. It is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 flagship chip which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display which is kept on by a 3230 mAh battery. For photography, there’s a 19 MP camera at the back with 960 FPS Super Slow Motion video recording, and on the front, you have a 13 MP camera. The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage further by using a microSD card.

Sony back in February this year announced the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact, and later in April announced the Xperia XZ2 Premium. Sony is yet to launch a new smartphone in India, hence, these might be the smartphones that we could see the Japanese tech giant launching in India in the coming months.