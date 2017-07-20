Sony has launched the Xperia XA1 Ultra today in India. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra was first unveiled at MWC this year in February, and, is successor to the Xperia XA Ultra which was launched in India back in July last year.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a phablet which comes with a 6-inch display having Full-HD resolution. It’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio P10 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed up by Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. The phablet ships with a 2700 mAh battery which we think is small for a 6-inch display, even if it’s Full-HD. It should have been at least 3000 mAh.

Moving on, the Xperia XA1 Ultra flaunts a typical Sony design that we have been seeing from years. It comes with a 23 MP camera on the front and sports a 16 MP camera on the back which also comes with Optical Image Stabilization. The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhancement Technology

Rear Camera: 23 MP Exmor RS with f/2.0 aperture, Hybrid Auto-focus, SteadyShot and LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP Exmor RS with f/2.0 aperture, OIS, Hand Shutter Mode and Selfie flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Colors: Black, White, Pink, Gold

Battery: 2700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Price and Availability:

Price: ₹29,990

Availability: Available for purchase from retail stores across India

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Offers: