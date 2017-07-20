iVoomi Me5 Hands-on [Images] – Android Nougat phone on a budget

After the launch of iVoomi’s affordable range of smartphones last month, the iVoomi Me5 – A new entrant in the affordable category, also joins the league. Now iVoomi has a total of three smartphones, iVoomi Me 1, iVoomi Me 1+, and iVoomi Me5. What’s surprising about this phone is it comes with Android’s latest build i.e. Nougat for a price of ₹4,499.

iVoomi Me5 Specifications

Display: 5-inch IPS, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5-inch IPS, HD Resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: 1.2 GHz quad-core processor, Spreadtrum SC9832

1.2 GHz quad-core processor, Spreadtrum SC9832 GPU: Mali-400

Mali-400 Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB internal, up to 128 GB external via microSD card (dedicated slot)

16 GB internal, up to 128 GB external via microSD card (dedicated slot) Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x Micro SIM (GSM Bands), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x Micro SIM (GSM Bands), VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Champagne Gold, Carbon Black

Champagne Gold, Carbon Black Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Price: ₹4,499

Since the iVoomi Me5 is a budget-oriented phone, we do not expect much in the design and build. Like the other two iVoomi smartphones, the iVoomi Me5 boasts a plastic body too. It uses a 5-inch IPS HD screen with a 2.5D curved glass on the top. On the back, the cover is removable to place the 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology. The battery capacity is enough to run the phone for more than a day on a single charge and it does sound very good given the price.

Due to its low price, iVoomi offers an entry level hardware. It is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad-core processor (Spreadtrum SC9832) with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with MicroSD support. However, it is no match for the Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Redmi 4A. Although iVoomi Me5 has an advantage in the software and battery segment, the performance could be a letdown. Spreadtrum uses 4x Cortex-A7 cores that are age-old for the new Android Nougat software. Having said that, the phone is only good for basic usage.

As mentioned, it offers current running Android build i.e. Nougat with version 7.0 and it could be the cheapest smartphone running Android Nougat. It comes with the May 2017 security patch. With the newest Android, it does offer the native features of the Android N. Features like multi-window, quick reply, quick switch and others are present on the device while the interface is already stock as seen on the previous iVoomi phones.

It comes with an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and an 5 MP front camera for selfie needs. The bottom has a Micro USB port and a 3.5 mm port for plugging in any earphones. The power button and the volume key are given on the left side of the device. It supports two Micro SIMs and a Micro SD which can be accessed by opening the back panel. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The Android Nougat operating system and 3,000 mAh battery are noteworthy in the iVoomi Me5. Given the price, it seems to be the cheapest phone with large battery and latest Android. It is available exclusively available on Flipkart.The iVoomi Me5 is priced ₹500 less than iVoomi Me 1+ which offer no more than the same specs you see on the iVoomi Me5.

