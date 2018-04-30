Vivo Y53i launched in India with Face Access and ‘Ultra HD’ technology

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched a total of three smartphones in India until now in 2018 – the Vivo V9, the Vivo Y71, and, the Vivo V9 Youth. And now today, Vivo has launched its fourth smartphone in the country, dubbed Vivo Y53i.

The Vivo Y53i is a budget smartphone. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels, and, there isn’t anything special to talk about the looks of this phone.

That said, the Vivo Y53i sports an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. This smartphone comes with a feature called ‘Ultra HD’ that captures multiple, consecutive photos and stitches them together to give you a photo having a resolution of up to 32 MP.

Furthermore, the Vivo Y53i also comes with Face Access that unlocks the smartphone using facial recognition. Well, this should certainly come in handy as the smartphone lacks fingerprint scanner. Other features the Y53i comes with are Eye Protection and App Clone. The former is basically a blue-light filter that should reduce strain to your eyes at night, and the latter allows you use two different accounts of same app – like two WhatsApp accounts on a single phone.

The Vivo Y53i runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box, and we doubt if Vivo will bother rolling out Nougat update in the future for this smartphone, let alone Oreo. Having said that, this smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage and ships with a 2500 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

Commenting on the launch of the Vivo Y53i, Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India said, “Vivo is continuously striving to introduce cutting-edge products at an affordable price point for its consumers. With the introduction of Y53i, we are strengthening our budget smartphone portfolio by delivering an outstanding camera and user experience at a competitive price point.”

Vivo Y53i Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch qHD (960 x 540 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Screen Flash

Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, Ultra HD, App Clone

Colors: Crown Gold, Matte Black

Crown Gold, Matte Black Battery: 2500 mAh

Vivo Y53i Price in India and Availability