Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular connectivity goes on sale in India

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched its Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch last year in September alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two variants – one with built-in cellular connectivity, and one without it. Well, the Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular connectivity is now available for purchase in India.

Late last month, Indian telecom operators Airtel and Jio announced that they would bring the cellular connectivity variant (GPS + Cellular) of the Apple Watch Series 3 to India. Both these telcos started taking pre-orders of the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) variant starting May 4, and from today, they have started selling this smartwatch across the country.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) variant is sold by Airtel through its website, whereas, Jio is selling it through its website as well as through Reliance Digital and Jio Store. Airtel has announced that cellular services on Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) variant are free for its customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid Plans, whereas, Jio has announced that its ‘JioEverywhereConnect’ service is available for free for its prepaid and postpaid customers.

With ‘JioEverywhereConnect’, customers can have the same Jio phone number both on their iPhone as well as their Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) variant. And, as this smartwatch comes with built-in cellular connectivity, customers don’t have to keep it paired to their iPhones, which also means they don’t have to carry around their iPhones wherever they go just to ensure Internet connectivity on the watch (and also to make calls).

That said, to be able to use the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) variant, you will need to own iPhone 6 or later that’s running iOS 11 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Price in India and Availability

Price of Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38 mm variant: Starts at ₹39,080

Starts at ₹39,080 Price of Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42 mm variant: ₹41,120

₹41,120 Price of Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 38 mm variant: Starts at ₹39,130

Starts at ₹39,130 Price of Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 42 mm variant: Starts at ₹41,180

Starts at ₹41,180 Price of Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 38 mm variant: ₹1,18,030 (available only on Jio)

₹1,18,030 (available only on Jio) Price of Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 42 mm variant: ₹1,22,090 (available only on Jio)

₹1,22,090 (available only on Jio) Availability: Available online at Airtel and Jio website, as well as through Reliance Digital and Jio Stores.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Launch Offers