Google’s ARCore is going to support more devices soon

ARCore is a great app by Google which would allow you to experience the augmented reality straight from the camera on your device. It uses three key capabilities to integrate the virtual content with the real world as seen through our phone’s camera. Those key capabilities include motion tracking, environmental understanding and light estimation. Initially, it was just limited to a few devices like Pixel and Galaxy devices. But, slowly they have been continuously trying to bring support to much more devices.

There are rumours that ARCore is coming to a range of new devices. These rumours are based on the evidences found inside of apks. They are simply speculative and based on incomplete information. Not all these guesses made here are correct and accurate. So, keep in mind that nothing mentioned here is certain until they officially announce the support for these devices.

List of new supported devices

All first generation Android One Phones

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P10 Special Edition (Signed by Lionel Messi)

Huawei ? (Name is still not known)

Honor 10

Nokia 6

Nokia 7

OnePlus 5T

Sony Xperia XZs

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZs TD-LTE 602SO

Docomo Xperia XZ SO-01J

Docomo Xperia XZs SO-03J

Docomo Xperia ? (SO-04K)

Docomo Xperia ? (SO-05K)

Xperia XZ SOV 34

Xperia XZs SOV 35

Xperia ? (SOV 48)

Xiaomi ? (Probably Mi 8)

Xiaomi ? (Probably Mi 8 SE or the Mi 8 Explorer’s Edition)

The ARCore has supported OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 since quite some time now, and it’s great to see that coming to OnePlus 5T as well. Also, you can see that the model numbers of some of the devices are not known and there is a possibility that they might even get cancelled in the process.

Now, if you have one of these supported devices, then go ahead and download ARCore app straight from the Google Play Store or from ApkMirror. Note that the apk available on ApkMirror is safe as it is signed by Google and the cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and wasn’t tampered in any way. ARCore gives you number of toys to play with. So, try them out and have fun.

