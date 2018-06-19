Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specs surface online, 6.9-inch 18:9 display and 5400 mAh battery in tow

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A budget smartphones in China. And now, it seems the company is gearing up to launch the Mi Max 3 soon. The Mi Max 3 will succeed the Mi Max 2 that was launched in China last year in May.

The Mi Max 3 has received TENAA certification which means Xiaomi has green light to launch it in China. It has been listed on TEENA’s website with three different model numbers – M1804E4C, M1804E4T and M1804E4A.

According to the TENAA listing, all three models of the Mi Max 3 will feature a massive 6.9-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. And, continuing the legacy of the Mi Max series, the Mi Max 3 will also feature a huge 5400 mAh battery.

The Mi Max 3 is powered by an unknown octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.8 GHz and comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Mi Max 3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo which should be layered with Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 atop. That said, as far as photography is concerned, the Mi Max 3 with model number M1804E4C will feature a 12 MP rear and a 5 MP front camera, whereas, the other two models will feature an 8 MP front camera.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 1.8 GHz octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5/8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Black, Gold, Red, White, Blue, Purple, Gray, Pink, Green, Rose Gold

Battery: 5400 mAh

There’s no word from Xiaomi yet regarding the launch of the Mi Max 3, but, as the device has now received TENAA certification, we can expect it to be launched sometime next month in China, followed by India launch in July.

