Vivo NEX with bezel-less design and in-display fingerprint scanner reportedly launching in India next month

Back in February this year, during Mobile World Congress, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo revealed the Vivo APEX – a concept smartphone with half-screen in-display fingerprint scanner and elevating front camera. And, exactly a week ago, the company announced Vivo NEX – the retail version of the APEX. While the NEX is currently only launched in China, we could see it reaching Indian shores next month if the latest report is anything to go by.

According to 91Mobiles, who have received information from their sources in retail, Vivo is planning to launch the NEX in India in the third week of July. The retail sources have also said that the NEX will be priced around ₹40,000 in the Indian market.

Now there are three different versions of Vivo NEX – they are NEX A, NEX S, and, the NEX itself. The NEX A comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC whereas the NEX and NEX S come with the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. In fact, the Snapdragon 845 variants are also called NEX Ultimate.

91Mobiles says that Vivo will be launching the NEX flagship in India next month, which means it will either be the NEX or NEX S or both. The Vivo NEX comes with 128 GB of internal storage whereas the NEX S comes with 256 GB of internal storage. That said, all other specifications remain the same across both the models.

The Vivo NEX (and NEX S) flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The smartphone also boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%.

The NEX also features third-generation in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as an 8 MP elevating front camera that pops-up from the top of the phone. Moreover, it also uses Screen SoundCasting Technology that turns the display into a speaker.

Vivo Nex S Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display, Full HD+ resolution (2316 x 1080 pixels), 19.3:9 aspect ratio Software: FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD support Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED

Dual cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8 dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4, 4-axis OIS, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style

8 MP f/2.0, periscope-style Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger

4,000 mAh, fast charging via 22.5W charger Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Dimensions: 162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm

162 mm x 77 mm x 8 mm Weight: 199 grams

There’s no word from Vivo yet regarding the launch of NEX in India, but, if the company is indeed planning to launch this smartphone in the country, we will hear more about it in the coming weeks.

Source